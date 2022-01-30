'C'mon Sir…C'mon!': Fearless Cops Risk Lives to Rescue Unconscious Man Trapped in Burning, Overturned Vehicle

Another day, another brave and selfless police rescue. Bodycam footage reveals how fearless cops in Phoenix, Arizona, risked their own safety to rescue a man from a burning vehicle.

The life-threatening incident unfolded Wednesday afternoon when a car hit an electric pole and burst into flames.

“When seconds matter, we come together as a community to help those in need,” reads a post on the Phoenix Police Department Facebook page. “Two #PHXPD officers, with the help of community members, pulled a man from a vehicle on fire that was involved in a collision.”

Officers Rachel Fernandez and Jessica Hunting wasted no time trying to save the unconscious man trapped inside the overturned car.

“Anybody inside?” Hunting said before discovering the victim. “C’mon sir… c’mon.”

The cops, racing against time and uncertainty, then pull him out of the vehicle, KNXV-TV reported.

Fernandez and Hunting later spoke about the incident after the successful rescue, revealing what was going through their minds as they jumped into action.

“I don’t know how long we have until this car could possibly cause an explosion,” Fernandez said. “If I get hurt in the process it doesn’t matter … we’re going to get it done, and we’re going to make sure that everybody else is good.”

The officers added that this is a typical day in the life of a cop. Watch the bodycam footage:

The man is expected to recover from his non-life-threatening wounds. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

