Get Your Telescopes Ready: Huge Asteroid to Fly by the Earth, Won't See It Again for 200 Years

An asteroid bigger than New York City's Empire State building is set to soar past Earth on Tuesday.

EarthSky reports the rock's estimated size is around 3,280 feet which is 2 and a half times the size of the New York skyscraper.

But Asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1 will be about 1.2 million miles away which is about five lunar distances at its closest approach.

Astronomers say the icy space rock won't be visible to the naked eye but a small telescope should do the trick as it's traveling at 43,754 miles per hour, according to EarthSky.

NASA is preparing for closer calls in the future. But there's no need to fear.

Near-Earth #asteroid 1994 PC1 (~1 km wide) is very well known and has been studied for decades by our #PlanetaryDefense experts. Rest assured, 1994 PC1 will safely fly past our planet 1.2 million miles away next Tues., Jan. 18. Track it yourself here: https://t.co/JMAPWiirZh pic.twitter.com/35pgUb1anq — NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) January 12, 2022

The space agency says this asteroid should pass safely by our planet on Tuesday and won't be back for another 200 years or so.

NASA even has a website, so you can track the space rock yourself.

