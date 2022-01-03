'I'm Standing Firm in my Faith': Ministry Leader Lysa TerKeurst Announces End of 29-Year Marriage

Christian author and president of Proverbs 31 Ministries, Lysa TerKeurst, recently shared that her marriage of 29 years to husband Art has ended.

TerKeurst made the announcement Friday in a Facebook post, saying that it was time to "accept reality." The New York Times best-selling author has been open about her past marital problems and the couple's repeated attempts at counseling.

"Over the past several years, I have fought really hard to not just save my marriage, but to survive the devastation of what consistent deception of one spouse does to the other," TerKeurst wrote. "It's brutal and heart crushing to constantly fear the hurtful choices of someone you love. I've had to learn the hard way there's a big difference between mistakes (which we all make) and chosen patterns of behavior that dishonor God and the biblical covenant of marriage."

She continued, "I now believe the wisest (and hardest) choice I can make is to stop fighting to save my marriage of 29 years and, instead, accept reality."

During a 2019 interview with CBN's The 700 Club, TerKeurst explained that God had been restoring her broken marriage, leading the couple to renew their vows.

"It's so complicated and delicate," she told CBN. "But in a nutshell there's two things I would want everyone to remember which are true about my story. One is the word 'redemption.' One is the word 'reconciliation.' Those two words don't necessarily come together and hold hands."

During recent years, the 52-year-old has faced other difficulties, including breast cancer and colon cancer.

Despite the painful experiences she has endured, TerKeurst says her faith in God's promises and plans has not waivered.

"I've never been more grateful for the healing redemption God has done in my heart through the power of forgiveness," she wrote. "Bitterness and resentment could be eating me alive. But, miraculously, that's not where I'm at. With time, prayer, and lots of counseling, my heart is healing.

"Sometimes the culmination of all our efforts and the answer to our prayers is that God restores us in relationships. And sometimes He rescues us out of relationships," TerKeurst continued. "I don't understand why circumstances sometimes go the way my story is now going. But I'm standing firm in my faith and trusting God with every step. My family and I treasure your prayers and your compassion."

Please pray for the TerKeurst family during this difficult time.

