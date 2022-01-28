‘Heroic Gift’: Police Officer Fatally Shot in Line of Duty Saves Five People With Organ Donations

At just 27 years old, New York Police Officer Wilbert Mora lost his life when he responded to a call in Harlem last Friday. In his death, though, the young officer gave life to five others.

Immediately after learning of Mora’s tragic death, the officer’s parents “knew their brave and dedicated son would want to continue to save lives,” according to Leonard Achan, president, and CEO of LiveOnNY, a nonprofit that orchestrates organ donation across New York City.

He went on to say Mora’s heart, liver, kidneys, and pancreas were saved and given to five people in need: three of who live in New York and two outside the Empire State.

“We are humbled and honored to be the steward of these gifts on behalf of Officer Mora and his family so others may live on,” said Achan.

How Did Mora Die?

The slain NYPD officer responded — along with two other cops — to a call from a mother tangled in domestic abuse with her son last Friday, according to CBS News.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they were met with gunfire. Mora was shot and killed as he approached a bedroom in the back of the house. Fellow Officer Jason Rivera, 22, was also fatally shot during the altercation.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell lauded Mora as a hero.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell delivered heartfelt remarks after 2 officers shot, 1 killed while responding to domestic call in Harlem. "I am struggling to find the words to express what we are enduring, we're mourning and we're angry."

“Wilbert is three times a hero,” she said. “For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation. Our heads are bowed and our hearts are heavy.”

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Sewell described the scene that unfolded as “beyond comprehension.” Clearly overcome with emotion, she said the officers involved were simply doing what was asked of them — protecting their community — and as a result, they are dead.

“Our department is hurting, our city is hurting,” the commissioner said. “It is beyond comprehension. I am not sure what words — if any — will carry the weight of this moment and what we are feeling.”

Speaking to local reporters, Sewell pleaded with residents to “please pray for” the officers mourning in the wake of the deadly shooting.

Mora’s fellow officers and loved ones held a vigil outside the 32nd precinct Wednesday night.

