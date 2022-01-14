‘I Did What I Had to Do’: Woman Saves Baby’s Life After Car Plunges Into River

A Washington woman was “in the right place at the right time” early Sunday morning when she accidentally stumbled upon a deadly car accident and was able to help save a baby’s life.

Lilly Lord was driving in slippery conditions on Highway 202 near Fall City, Washington, when she witnessed a car crash. Lord got out of her vehicle to help — then suddenly heard screams coming from somewhere else.

In a separate incident, a man had lost control of his car and veered off into the nearby Snoqualmie River and was seeking help.

EF&R crews are continuing to assist Fall City Fire in the recovery effort for a woman and a child whose vehicle submerged after a collision on SE Fall City - Snoqualmie Road near the intersection Fish Hatchery Road just before 2 a.m. this morning. pic.twitter.com/q5Xv5Nblk8 — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) January 9, 2022

That man, who was wet from the car’s submergence, approached Lord and handed her his baby. While he and the 8-month-old survived, his wife and 6-year-old son reportedly did not, KCPQ-TV reported.

Lord, who was taking it all in, immediately started trying to help the baby as the man reportedly went back to try and help his wife and older child.

“I did what I had to do,” she said of her actions at that moment.

Listen to Lord describe helping the baby survive:

“My first reaction was just like, ‘She’s wet and cold.’ And I could hear her gurgling like she had water in her lungs,” she told the outlet. “So, I did what I had to do, and I was patting her trying to get her to spit the water out of her.”

Lord said it was “heartbreaking to witness” the scene, but said she has tried to focus in the wake of such tragic events on the baby’s survival.

“It was a day I was able to give a baby a life ahead of her,” she said. “So, that’s what I like to focus on in that situation.”

Divers recovered the body of the 6-year-old boy on Tuesday, though his mother remains missing and is believed to be deceased.

The driver of the vehicle was reportedly arrested for purportedly driving under the influence.

