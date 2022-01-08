New NYC Mayor Slams COVID 'Hysteria,' Doubles Down on Keeping Schools Open: 'This Is Traumatizing Our Children'

New York City Mayor Eric Adams defended his decision to keep schools open amid surging COVID-19 cases and hit back at those who are “traumatizing our children” with panic and “hysteria.”

“We cannot feed into hysteria. This is traumatizing our children,” he said Tuesday on CNN’s “CNN’s New Day.” “The way adults are responding to COVID is having a negative impact on our children.”

Adams, who became mayor at the start of the year, has been adamant about keeping schools open. He said he is making decisions about COVID “based on facts, not fear,” and that he plans to adjust his strategy as needed.

“COVID is a formidable opponent that pivots and shifts,” Adams said. “I’m going to do that.”

He argued schools are the safest place for children and said there’s no guarantee a child won’t go outdoors or out and about even if schools shutter.

Beyond that, Adams mentioned the “trauma of not having socialization” as yet another factor that comes along with school closures.

“Strand after strand, we can’t continue to stop our children from developing socially and academically, and the support that they need,” he said. “So, we have to learn how to live with COVID and live with COVID with a safe way, and that’s what I’m going to do. I’m not going to allow the hysteria to prevent the future of my children.”

Watch Adams make these proclamations in the segment:

Adams at another point repeated his proclamation that “adults must stop traumatizing children,” and pushed back against what he believes is an incorrect narrative that he and United Federation of Teachers union head Michael Mulgrew are locked in a battle.

Mulgrew had urged a temporary remote learning option until New York City schools could more safely manage staffing issues unfolding as a result of the pandemic.

