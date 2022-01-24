NYC Among Those Cracking Down on 'Illegal Guns' as Deadly Attacks on Police Surge

At least 18 police officers have been killed in the line of duty so far this year. In New York, the mayor and local leaders are planning to crack down on illegal guns.

The latest attack was an overnight ambush in Washington, D.C. At least one officer was rushed to the hospital after a man opened fire.

This attack follows the fatal shootings of corporal Charles Galloway in Houston and rookie Officer Jason Rivera in New York City.

"He tried to take care of everybody in the street," cried Susana Rosario, a family friend. "He gave a hand ... junkie, baby, everybody. He was 22-years-old."

Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora are the fourth and fifth from the NYPD shot this month.

Rivera's mother was overcome with grief as his body was escorted by fellow officers to the funeral home.

Mora, Rivera's partner, remains critically wounded.

Investigators say the suspect's gun is a stolen Glock with a "high-capacity magazine" which is able to hold up to 40 rounds.

"If we don't coordinate to go after gun dealers supplying large cities, we are losing the battle and the federal government must step in a play a role," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Last year, the U.S. saw the highest number of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty since 9/11.

Later this week, leaders from several states are expected to launch a task force on gun violence.

"We have to do more to fight the scourge of illegal guns on our streets and we need Washington, teaming up with us, teaming up with locals, to get it done," said New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

The NYPD says it's bringing back a plainclothes anti-gun unit to target known offenders. Several states are also asking the feds to step in to help them.

