'Officer, Please!': Heart-Pumping Video Shows LAPD Cop Save Lifeless Toddler as Frantic Dad Pleads for Help

The Los Angeles Police Department released heart-pumping bodycam footage Monday night showing a sergeant saving a lifeless toddler who had stopped breathing.

Sgt. Dumjin Kim was clearly in the right place at the right time on Jan. 19, when the life-threatening incident unfolded — and he wasted no time taking action.

“On January 19, an LAPD Sergeant assigned to Rampart Division was on patrol when he saw parents yelling for help, with a lifeless toddler in their arms,” reads a description posted by the LAPD. “Without hesitation, the Sergeant took immediate action, cleared the airway, and seconds later the toddler was breathing.”

The video shows a man holding a young child. He approaches Kim and begs for help.

“I don’t know what’s wrong! Officer, please!” he pleads. “I don’t know what’s wrong!”

Kim remained calm and composed despite the chaps around him. The man and a woman — understandably shaken by what was unfolding — continued screaming and begging for help.

The cop called in the incident to paramedics and began working on the child. Within a minute, the baby suddenly started making noise and responding; the parents expressed immediate relief.

Watch the harrowing footage:

Kim later spoke about the incident and said he’s “glad everybody’s safe.” The cop is also the father to a 3-year-old, so the situation hit home.

“The whole incident … 45 seconds, or a minute, whatever it was … but my big thing was at the time was getting the paramedics there,” he told KHOU-TV. “And it didn’t hit really me at about what’s going on until got they got there, and there was a sigh of relief once the baby started breathing and crying.”

Kim said he and the dad shared a hug afterward. He’s hoping to give the little girl a teddy bear when he has the chance to see her.

“I spoke to the dad, and … he was grateful. We shared a hug,” Kim said. “I think it was a sigh of relief for both of us s fathers.”

The toddler was taken to a hospital and was reportedly in stable condition.

The video of the rescue has amassed tens of thousands of views, with many praising the quick-thinking and calm cop’s actions.

