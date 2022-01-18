PA Football Coach Cancels Weightlifting Workout, Tells Players to Shovel Snow for Neighbors Instead

One Pennsylvania football coach is teaching his players about the importance of community service while ensuring that they still get a workout in.

Football players at Bethel Park High School in Pittsburgh usually meet in the weight room to exercise. When a winter storm dumped several inches of snow throughout the area on Monday, coach Brian DeLallo advised his team there had been a change.

"Due to expected severe weather, Monday's weightlifting workout has been cancelled. Find an elderly or disabled neighbor and shovel their driveway. Don't accept any money - that's our Monday workout," DeLallo tweeted.

Due to expected severe weather, Monday's weightlifting workout has been cancelled. Find an elderly or disabled neighbor and shovel their driveway. Don't accept any money - that's our Monday workout. — Brian DeLallo (@BDeLallo) January 16, 2022



DeLallo told WTAE News the shoveling workout began with the previous football coach over 10 years ago.

"This is just something, one of the many traditions we have that we have kept going," DeLallo said.

And members of the Black Hawk football team were eager to lend a hand.

"He wanted us getting in some sort of workout and what better workout than shoveling driveways," said junior Braedon Del Duca.

"It's just nice getting out here, helping out the community, just helping out others that need help," explained Colton Pfeuffer, who plays wider receiver and safety.

Bethel Park High School Football coach cancels the teams weightlifting workout & assigns them to shovel for elderly or disabled neighbors. Here are the players in action #WTAE pic.twitter.com/42lsBfodIH — Marcie Cipriani (@MCipriani_WTAE) January 17, 2022

DeLallo pointed out that shoveling snow is a way for the team to show their support for their neighbors.

"It's about community. We talk about it in our program all the time," the coach said. "This is another chance we have to go out and interact with our community in a positive way and show them that they're important to us."

He added, "It's great to see the kids buy-in and get out there. They'll shovel all morning and then, hopefully, they'll go sled riding in the afternoon and get to be kids."

One neighbor told the players that she would pay the good deed forward by donating to the school's football program.

"She was excited. She asked how much it was," explained Pfeuffer. "We said it was free of cost. She was all excited and thankful for it. It was just nice to see that."

"We'd love to do it for everybody that we can," said Del Duca.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***