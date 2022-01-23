'Please, Please!': Intense Bodycam Footage Shows Fearless Texas Cop Save Unconscious Woman Trapped in Blazing Car

A brave cop in San Antonio, Texas, risked her life last Thursday to save an unconscious woman trapped inside of a blazing vehicle.

San Antonio Police Officer Bianca Garcia, 27, acted quickly after she arrived at a scene and the driver of the flaming car begged her to save her imperiled passenger.

“Please, please!” the woman begged.

Garcia said the door was broken and wouldn’t open. With flames continuing to overtake the vehicle, getting close meant risking her own life and safety. Still, she persisted.

“It didn’t matter to me. If this thing’s gonna blow, let it blow, but I’m going to continue to try and get her out of the car,” the cop later told KENS-TV. “I accepted the fact that it was going to explode or projectiles were going to explode.”

She continued, “I knew one way or another I was going to get her out.”

Garcia, who was the first officer on the scene, said she gained access and started pulling the woman. As other cops quickly arrived, they, too, were able to help get her out of the car and pull her to safety.

Watch the harrowing scene:

The woman sustained only minor injuries and Garcia and other officers involved were unscathed. Despite the scary situation, the cop said it’s important for officers to keep pushing forward in such circumstances.

“I’ll lie if I say that wasn’t scary at all,” Garcia said. “It is just you have to put it to the back and just keep fighting and pushing.”

