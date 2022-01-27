Regent University's Online Bachelor's Program Ranked No. 1 in VA 10 Years Straight

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - For the tenth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report has ranked Regent University the #1 Online Bachelor's Program in Virginia.

In the 2022 online program rankings released Tuesday, Regent also received the top rating in Virginia for Best Online Bachelor's Program for Veterans and Best Online Bachelor's Program in Psychology.

Online learning has been vital for students looking to fulfill their academic goals while also balancing work and life demands.



"Regent is ahead of the curve; we've excelled in the online space for more than a decade and are grateful to be recognized as a persistent leader in online education," said Regent's Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. William L. Hathaway.

Hathaway attributes Regent's top-ranked online program accolades to "innovative course designers, faculty members, and administrators who simply make it their chief concern to help our students to succeed in earning respected degrees."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 1,720 online bachelor's and master's programs in four key categories: faculty credentials and training, student engagement, student services and technology, and surveys of high-ranking academic officials.

Student excellence is also considered at the graduate level to measure the proven aptitudes, ambitions, and accomplishments of students who enter an online program.

"We regularly ask ourselves, 'How can we develop better tools and systems to prepare our graduates to succeed and also to lead in their fields?'" said Dr. Jason D. Baker, associate vice president for Educational Innovation. "It's the intersection of knowledge and faith; technology, rigor, and mentorship that we continually reach for. That's the difference a Regent student will experience."

Regent to Host 'College Preview Weekend' in April

Regent has also announced it will host hundreds of high school juniors, seniors, transfer students, and their families during College Preview Weekend scheduled for April 7-9.

As prospective undergraduate students consider their college choices, this important weekend on Regent's campus in Virginia Beach, Virginia, is designed to give students an insider's look at the Regent college experience and answer questions about admissions, financial aid, and student life.

Guests of College Preview Weekend will enjoy the following activities:

Attend classes, meet professors and make connections.

Experience student-led worship at UnChapel.

Participate in valuable financial aid, scholarship, and admissions sessions.

Join campus and housing tours.

Dine at The Ordinary and refuel at Café Moka.

Plus, enjoy campus activities from creative arts to Royals athletics.

Find out more information about Regent's College Preview weekend here.

You can reserve your spot now by clicking here.

Founded in 1978, Regent University is America's premier Christian university with more than 11,000 students studying on its 70-acre campus in Virginia Beach, VA, and online around the world. The university offers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in more than 150 areas of study including business, communication, and the arts, counseling, cybersecurity, divinity, education, government, law, leadership, nursing, healthcare, and psychology.