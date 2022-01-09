Ron and Hope Carpenter Launch Podcast with YEA Networks That Tackles Life's 'Raw and Relevant' Topics

After 31 years in ministry, Ron and Hope Carpenter, founders and pastors of Redemption Church, launched their first podcast with YEA Networks on January 6.

"Ron and Hope: Unfiltered" is a weekly podcast designed to help listeners understand how to address serious life problems from a biblical perspective.

The couple, who splits their time between church campuses in Greensville, SC and San Jose, CA, told CBN News that the podcast discusses certain topics that don't fit into a Sunday morning service.

"You gotta change with the times," explained Hope. "This is where things are going. This was another avenue to let people in on the raw and relevant."

Ron told CBN News that people "only see you on the stage in large congregations. You and your gift are two different things. We look at it also as opening up the curtain ... behind the scenes — real-life struggles and problems, real people with real hurt, experiences, and triumph."

The couple stressed that people can overcome difficult periods in life, but learning how to handle hardship is important.

"Life can throw you curveballs but it can also bring you joy, said Hope. "The key is knowing how to navigate through the ups and downs and come out better on the other side."

The podcast, which is completely unscripted, focuses on marriage, finances, heartbreak, and rebuilding trust.

"Hope and I will share our struggles, mistakes, and victories and hopefully encourage our listeners to keep fighting the good fight of faith and smile more than they cry," noted Ron.

Hope told CBN News, "It's been really fun for me and Ron."

Despite bouncing back and forth from coast to coast, the Carpenters were excited to take on the new project.

"It kind of came up. YEA reached out to us. We said, 'You know what, we can do this,'" said Hope.

Shawn Nunn, president of YEA Networks added, "Ron and Hope's reach is enormous and we're excited to partner with them on this new venture. Podcasting will make their message even more accessible to the world."

Watch Episode 1 of Ron and Hope: Unfiltered below:

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***