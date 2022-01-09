'Sacred and Holy Moments': Millennials, Gen Z Living for the Name and Renown of Jesus at Passion 2022 Conference

Tens of thousands of worshippers from all over the world lifted up the name of Jesus last week during the Passion 2022 conference in Atlanta, Georgia.

The annual Christian conference brings together 18 to 25-year-olds and their church leaders in one of the largest gatherings of its kind for the age group in the U.S.

This year's conference was held on Jan. 2 and 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was led by Passion founders Louie and Shelley Giglio, Passion Music, and Christian and Sadie Huff.

Passion 2022 also featured special guests Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, Sean Curran, KB, David Platt, Christine Caine, Crowder, Jackie Hill Perry, Tim Tebow, Jennie Allen, Levi Lusko and more.

Extraordinary images from the event show that the church is alive, and that Jesus is still important to millennials and Gen Z.

The Passion Movement, which was started by Louie Giglio in 1995, is rooted in Isaiah 26:8 - "Yes, LORD, walking in the way of your laws, we wait for you; your name and renown are the desire of our hearts."

The multi-day event that kicked off the year was filled with worship and teaching.

Sadie Robertson Huff shared a powerful message with attendees, encouraging them to find their identity in God by studying His word.

International evangelist and author, Christine Caine said there were "multiple sacred and holy moments in that arena."

"God met with us in a powerful way. He loved, refreshed, restored, convicted, healed, corrected, reminded, inspired, invited, and commissioned us," she wrote on Instagram.

And Pastor Levi Lusko reminded attendees that we are called to live out God's purpose, be stewards of His creation, and to grow in Him.

"We have a mandate from our Savior, and it has always been the same thing: Go out into the whole world and make disciples of every creature. Jerusalem, Judea, Samaria, the ends of the earth," he told the audience.

The Passion website points out that the movement is more than music and events. It’s a generation living for His Name.

"Passion exists to see a generation leverage their lives for what matters most. To live in such a way that their journey on earth counts for what is most important in the end. For us at Passion, that's the fame of the One who rescues and restores, and the privilege we have to amplify His name in everything we do."

To find out how you can watch the Passion 2022 event, click here.

