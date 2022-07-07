79-Year-Old Widows Get Married, Showing It's Never Too Late to Find Love After Loss: 'God Is Looking Out For Us'

It's never too late for love, and for one elderly couple, their burgeoning affection is proof.

Not too long ago, love seemed elusive for the two lovebirds who are both pushing 80 years old. Each lost their respective spouses after 52 years of marriage.

Tom Zercher and Lucinda Nestor had served as caregivers for their spouses, both of whom died after painful battles with cancer.

Lucinda said after her husband Jim passed away, "I thought my life was over."

But the Wooster, Ohio couple, who knew each other decades prior, eventually reconnected as widows.

Back when they were all newlyweds, Lucinda and Jim had been friends with Tom and his late wife Carolyn, as well as several other couples. In fact, the wives all taught together at Wayne Elementary School in Wooster.

A lot changed over the years as the couples moved away. Even the school was turned into a nursing facility.

But when the two reconnected after so many years, they didn't rush into anything. In fact, Tom and Lucinda got engaged in November 2020, and waited nearly two years to tie the knot.

They just held their wedding last Saturday.

"It has just been wonderful to have a friend to do things with and that we share each other's past and we're not jealous of each other's spouse," Lucinda told The Daily Record. "We have all this history. I can talk about Jim and he can talk about Carolyn and, and that's fine with both of us."

After finding love so late in life, a second time around, with her new fiancé and now husband Tom, Lucinda says, "I really do believe that God is looking out for us."