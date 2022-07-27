'A Right Given by God': Amb. Sam Brownback Brings Decades-Long Fight for Global Religious Freedom Back Home to The US

When Sam Brownback left rural Kansas in 1994 for Washington, DC, he brought his Midwestern faith values to Congress and championed the cause of religious freedom around the world.

Brownback believed the United States should defend the rights of Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, and others to practice their faith according to the conscience.

Then in 1998 he joined Rep. Frank Wolf and then Sen. Arlen Specter to make the International Religious Freedom Act a law.

After 16 years in DC and two terms as governor of Kansas, Brownback served as President Trump's Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom.

Gordon Robertson talks with Amb. Sam Brownback about the battle to preserve religious freedom on Thursday's 700 Club.

Brownback established the first global ministerial on religious freedom, bringing in hundreds of international faith leaders representing various religious beliefs.

"Religious freedom really, truly is for everyone," Brownback said at the time. "It's a right given by God and it's a beautiful part of our human dignity."

Today, growing domestic threats to religious liberty have caused Brownback to shift his focus to the United States. Now, as chairman of the newly established Committee for Religious Freedom, he's fighting to preserve religious rights granted to us by God and guaranteed in the US Constitution.