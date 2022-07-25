Amid Hugs and Tears, Dodger Pitcher Clayton Kershaw Helps 10-Year-Old Boy Fulfill Late Grandfather's Bucket List

An emotional encounter took place Tuesday night between a 10-year-old boy and L.A. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw during a press conference after the MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

Blake Grice sought out Kershaw on behalf of his grandfather whose bucket list included meeting the baseball player. Sadly, his grandfather passed away after a 30-year battle with brain cancer, KNBC News reports.

Clayton Kershaw thought his press conference was over when he was surprised by a 10-year-old. The child’s grandfather made a bucket list. On that list: meet Clayton Kershaw. That never happened. He died of cancer. But today Blake Grice met Kershaw. He feels his pappy with him. pic.twitter.com/K5KGcd5ozO — Steve Saldivar (@stevesaldivar) July 20, 2022

At the end of Kershaw's press time, the young boy got the opportunity to fulfill his grandfather's wish.

"I want to quickly tell you a story," Blake said while wiping away tears. "My grandpa loved you. He watched the 1988 World Series. He wanted to meet you and Vin Scully one day. So this moment is important for me, because I'm meeting you for him. He was from Redondo Beach and a little while ago he died from brain cancer."

Kershaw was touched by the story and jumped up to hug the boy.

"It's great to meet you," Kershaw said. "That took a lot of courage to tell me that. Great to meet you. Your granddad sounded like an awesome guy. Thanks for coming up."

Blake said his family is still working on his grandfather's list, but meeting Kershaw was certainly a "special moment."

"It's really hard for me because he's not here to do that and be with us when we just met Kershaw," he said. "This is a special moment for me. It felt really good to accomplish something my Papi wanted. We're still trying to accomplish everything on his bucket list. I just met Kershaw, so that's one thing checked off."

Kershaw is known for making a difference in the lives of children around the world.

The baseball star and his wife Ellen run Kershaw's Challenge, a Christ-centered charity that aims to provide opportunities to underprivileged children living in Los Angeles, Dallas, the Dominican Republic, and Zambia.

The organization recently celebrated 10 years of serving vulnerable and at-risk children.

"We exist to encourage people to use whatever God-given passion or talent they have to make a difference and give back to people in need," the website reads. "We want to empower people to use their spheres of influence to impact communities positively and to expand God's Kingdom. We believe that God can transform at-risk children and neighborhoods through the benevolence and impact of others."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***