Bethel Church Co-Pastor Beni Johnson, Wife of Pastor Bill Johnson, Passes on to Her Eternal Home

Bethel Church co-Pastor Beni Johnson – an author, Bible teacher, intercessor, and the wife of Pastor Bill Johnson – has passed away after battling cancer.

Bill wrote on social media that Beni is now "Healthy and free" in her eternal home in heaven.

Their son Brian Johnson, a worship leader at Bethel, wrote, "My Mom went home tonight... Love you mom."

And their son Eric also wrote Instagram, "I love you mom. See you on the other side."

The Redding, California-based Bethel Church had been requesting prayers for Beni's health since February this year, asking believers to stand with them and pray for her, especially as she was struggling with her breathing.

"As many of you already know, Beni Johnson has been on a health journey of overcoming cancer. We've been praying consistently, and she has experienced a measure of breakthrough," the church wrote.

But after many months of battling cancer, the church revealed on its Facebook page on Wednesday that she had entered into hospice.

"In February 2022, we called the global Church to pray as our beloved Senior Leader, Beni Johnson, wife of Bill Johnson, has been contending with cancer. Hundreds of thousands of you have been praying regularly for her complete healing," the church explained.

"Here is the current situation: Late last week, Bill, Beni, and their doctors felt that the time had come to transition from treating the cancer with chemotherapy to relieving her symptoms. Beni is now at home with hospice care."

Please pray for the Johnson family and the Bethel Church community during this time of grief and loss.

The Johnsons have been the senior leaders at Bethel Church for decades, a church that is known globally for its innovative worship songs and a consistent emphasis on the gifts of the Holy Spirit. The church's website points out that Beni was an integral part of the church's mission and was pivotal in the development of Bethel's Prayer House and the congregation's Intercession Team.

Beni had been a guest on CBN's flagship program The 700 Club, and authored several books, including The Happy Intercessor, Healthy and Free, Experiencing Jesus Through Communion, The Power of Communion, The Joy of Intercession, 40 Days to Wholeness, and Embracing Transition.

Besides the Redding, CA, location, Bethel also has congregations in Atlanta, GA; Austin, TX; Cleveland, OH; Valparaiso, IN; and Whangarei, New Zealand.

