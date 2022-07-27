Caught on Livestream: Pastor, Wife Robbed of More Than $400,000 by Gun-Wielding Church Bandits as Parishioners Left Terrified

A New York City pastor was reportedly robbed in the middle of a church service Sunday, with bandits coming into his house of worship and taking more than $400,000 in jewelry from him and his wife.

Video of the ordeal shows Bishop Lamor Whitehead, 44, getting on the ground in front of his pulpit as three armed thieves walked around Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Brooklyn, New York.

The potentially dangerous scenario was captured around 11:15 a.m. on the church’s live stream after the men burst into the sanctuary.

“Yo, all right, all right, all right,” Whitehead said as he halted the service and lay on the ground.

Whitehead later took to Instagram to respond to the shocking scenario — an event he said left the congregation “traumatized.”

“I was born without jewelry; jewelry don’t make me,” he said. “I ain’t never scared, and I’m not up here being boastful or talking bad about nobody, but you have these women and children crying still.”

Whitehead continued, “That’s not gangster. That’s a layup, like, ‘Oh, I robbed a church.’ You don’t get no points for that.”

He went on to, at one point, address the robbers themselves, letting them know the cops are searching for them — and detailing the negative impact they had on parishioners.

“The NYPD is searching for you — to run inside of a church where all we’re doing is praising the Lord … the women are still crying. My wife is crying,” Whitehead said. “You did this to the church. The church where I’m sure your grandmother praised God.”

Watch Whitehead respond to the event in an Instagram video:

Authorities said the value of the jewelry was at least $400,000 but that it could exceed $1 million.

The preacher last made headlines in May when he said he tried to help capture the suspect in the death of Daniel Enriquez, 48, a Goldman Sachs executive killed on a subway.

Whitehead believes the media’s framing of him at the time played a role in what unfolded Sunday.

“I turned him in, but the media called me ‘the bling, bling bishop.’ They had my Rolls-Royce car all over everywhere, and I feel that that played a part in this,” the preacher said. “I think all pastors should be able to get permits for pistols.”

Whitehead also defended himself against those calling him too flashy, proclaiming he has the right to purchase what he wants based on how hard he works.

No arrests have been made in the robbery case. Continue to pray for the congregation and those impacted by the event.

