Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

Detroit Entrepreneur Celebrates Birthday with $20,000 Gas Giveaway: 'My Heart Aches for God's People'

07-20-2022
Steve Warren
6309779941112
CBNNEWSWATCH072022CC_HD1080_1618.4_1649
Adell Kimbrough (Screen capture courtesy WXYZ)
Adell Kimbrough (Screen capture courtesy WXYZ)
6309779941112

Instead of planning a birthday trip, Adell Kimbrough donated $10,000 of his money to a Shell gas station off Eight Mile in Detroit, Michigan, helping customers put $40 of gas in their vehicles. 

Kimbrough's non-profit organization, Prophetic World Group, also donated another $10,000 so more people could get some free gas in their cars. 


 
"For my birthday this year, I don't want anything from anyone…. I want to give $20,000 away to my city… these gas prices are crazy (because of our current president) and my heart aches for God's ppl," the entrepreneur wrote on Facebook.

"I just didn't feel comfortable taking a luxurious trip somewhere, Kimbrough told Click on Detroit. "I just wanted to pour back into the people here."

Kimbrough said he wanted to show people there's still hope and someone who cares. He said it was the best birthday ever. 

The free gas giveaway held Monday was able to help 500 drivers, who each received $40 in gas. 

When the day came for the giveaway, Click on Detroit reports, drivers were lined up at the station in Oak Park for hours to receive free gas.

"I am so happy to get this $40 worth of gas because it would help me out," driver Marlene Eatman told the outlet. 

Kimbrough told WXYZ-TV that his non-profit has sent 225 kids to college in 5 years and he has been fundraising for the gas giveaway for two months and he is happy to help families any way he can.

"I just feel joy and it's just a blessing to be a blessing to others," he said. 

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Would you like resources to help you navigate the important issues in this article? Click on any of the topics below:

Finances Happiness & Joy

Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.

Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
CBN Partners provide hope to those who are suffering! You can help bring hope today!
Bring Hope

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Error: There was an internal error submitting your form. Please check your information and try again or call us at 1-800-759-0700
Latest CBN News Stories