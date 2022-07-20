Detroit Entrepreneur Celebrates Birthday with $20,000 Gas Giveaway: 'My Heart Aches for God's People'

Instead of planning a birthday trip, Adell Kimbrough donated $10,000 of his money to a Shell gas station off Eight Mile in Detroit, Michigan, helping customers put $40 of gas in their vehicles.

Kimbrough's non-profit organization, Prophetic World Group, also donated another $10,000 so more people could get some free gas in their cars.





"For my birthday this year, I don't want anything from anyone…. I want to give $20,000 away to my city… these gas prices are crazy (because of our current president) and my heart aches for God's ppl," the entrepreneur wrote on Facebook.

"I just didn't feel comfortable taking a luxurious trip somewhere, Kimbrough told Click on Detroit. "I just wanted to pour back into the people here."

Kimbrough said he wanted to show people there's still hope and someone who cares. He said it was the best birthday ever.

Adell Kimbrough is President of the nonprofit organization Prophetic World Group. He says he was taking a birthday trip to Dubai but decided to use the money to give back to the community. He said he couldn't enjoy a trip like that and see his community hurting. @WWJ950 (2/2) pic.twitter.com/fnJnulenTM — Ryan H. Marshall (@RyanHMarshall) July 18, 2022

The free gas giveaway held Monday was able to help 500 drivers, who each received $40 in gas.

When the day came for the giveaway, Click on Detroit reports, drivers were lined up at the station in Oak Park for hours to receive free gas.

"I am so happy to get this $40 worth of gas because it would help me out," driver Marlene Eatman told the outlet.

Kimbrough told WXYZ-TV that his non-profit has sent 225 kids to college in 5 years and he has been fundraising for the gas giveaway for two months and he is happy to help families any way he can.

"I just feel joy and it's just a blessing to be a blessing to others," he said.

