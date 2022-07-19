Displaying 30+ Stories

Fiery Explosion at Hoover Dam Caught on Camera

07-19-2022
Benjamin Gill
The Hoover Dam (Adobe stock image)

An explosion rocked an outdoor area near the Hoover Dam on Tuesday as onlookers were on the site, and some of them immediately began recording video of the incident.

Smoke billowed and alarms blared as a fire ensued in an exterior electrical area of the dam.

The Boulder City Fire Department arrived on the scene after the fire had been put out.

Details are still sparse, but the Bureau of Reclamation has issued a brief statement saying, "At approximately 10 a.m. (PDT) the A5 transformer at Hoover Dam caught fire and was extinguished by the Reclamation/Hoover fire brigade at approximately 10:30 a.m. There are no injuries to visitors or employees."

The Hoover Dam provides hydroelectric power for public and private utilities in Nevada, Arizona, and California. The Bureau of Reclamation states that the explosion and subsequent fire will not adversely impact electricity for the region.

"There is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated from the powerhouse. We are investigating the cause of the fire and will provide additional updates as they are available," the bureau states.

Still, with a summer heatwave underway, parts of the U.S. were already bracing for potential blackouts, so there are ongoing concerns about the U.S. power supply over the coming days.

DEVELOPING...

 

