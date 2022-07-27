'I'm Obsessed with America': World Traveler Discovers Symbols of Freedom Across USA While 'Living the Map'

One man is making it his mission to capture America through art.

Daniel Seddiqui is an international bestselling author and public speaker who just completed a year-long journey through 70 major cities while making handcrafted symbols of freedom at each stop.

From a surfboard in San Diego to glassblowing in Rhode Island, Seddiqui dialed into what each city is known for and created art to match.

"I just can't get enough of the country and exploring and wanting to connect with people and really explore their prize and passions and just kind of see their eyes light up when they're talking about their creation," he said.

In all, Seddiqui has created 70 pieces with the hope of helping people value what he calls: The art that is America.

Seddiqui's website, "Living the Map" highlights his travel experiences and raises awareness of the varying cultures, careers, and environments across the country.

He shares about his struggles to land a job after graduating from college, which ultimately led to his extraordinary career. He's earned titles like World's Most Ambitious Job Seeker and was named the Most Rejected Person in the World.

"It all started for me because I couldn't find a job out of college," he told media company La Jolla Light. "I studied economics but I didn't have any real-world working experience. I applied for 120 jobs and never got an offer. So I got curious about jobs."

The world traveler has examined cultures in 50 states and participated in various adventures such as singing with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir in Utah, shooting archery with Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma, performing on Broadway, and being a celebrity judge at a BBQ contest in Missouri.

He's authored several books including "Piecing Together America," "Going the Extra Mile," and "50 Jobs in 50 States."

Seddiqui encourages people of all ages to explore the world around them, respect one another, and make new discoveries to better themselves.

"I'm obsessed with America and I've always tried to find unique ways of experiencing it and connecting with people," he said. "The thing that keeps us going is that people are never going to lose their sense of creativity. Even in the toughest times, people figure out how to survive. I do this as a passion. I go out here to fulfill my curiosity."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***