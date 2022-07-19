Indiana Hero Shows 'Courage, Tenacity', Badly Injured While Saving 5 Children From House Fire

An Indiana man is recovering from serious injuries after risking his own life to save five children trapped in a house that was engulfed in flames.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, 25-year-old Nick Bostic was in the area of the house fire on the morning of July 11 and immediately jumped into action.

"He ran around to the back of the home and was able to open the back door. He began yelling inside, attempting to alert the occupants that the house was on fire. He walked through the house, calling out the danger and eventually made his way up the stairs," the police department said in news release. "There he found four children, ranging in age from 1 to 18. His yells of warning roused them from their sleep, and he helped them escape from the house."

Here’s the video to go along with the story. pic.twitter.com/TvZ5wzCg1f — LafayetteINPolice (@LafayetteINPD) July 15, 2022

"Once they were outside, Nicholas learned about the six-year-old still being inside the home. Without hesitation, he ran back into the burning house. Nicholas crawled on the ground, feeling in front of him with his hands, and used the child's cries to help him locate her in the darkness," police said.

The fire had become so dangerous that Bostic and the child had to leap from a window in order to get out of the house.

"His selflessness during this incident is inspiring, and he has impressed many with his courage, tenacity, and steadfast calmness in the face of such perilous danger."

As a result of his brave actions, Bostic sustained severe smoke inhalation and a deep cut on his right arm.

In the video, emergency personnel can be seen tending to Bostic's injuries and applying a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for Bostic to assist him while he recovers.

The local police and fire department, along with the city's mayor will honor Bostic with a ceremony on Aug. 2 during National Night Out for the Lafayette Aviators' baseball team. Proceeds from the ticket sales will go toward Bostic's fundraiser.

An update on Bostic's condition was posted Saturday, revealing that he "seems to be feeling better and in good spirits. The amount of support and donations is beyond anything we could have ever hoped for!"

