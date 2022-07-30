'It Was Scary': Good Samaritan Who Saved Drowning Boy's Life Breaks Down in Tears While Describing Potentially-Deadly Ordeal

A hero broke down in tears as he recounted saving a little boy who was drowning in a New York City pool.
Listen to CBN News’ brand new morning podcast, Quick Start:
Anthony Torres was swimming Sunday at McCarren Park Pool in Brooklyn when he saw a 5-year-old boy facedown and unresponsive in the water.
Rather than waiting to flag down a lifeguard, Torres immediately took action. Lifeguards then performed CPR, and the boy was transported to a hospital; he is expected to be OK.
“When I picked him up out of the water I kept screaming, ‘Help!'” Torres told WCBS-TV. “I submerged myself into the water to pick him up. He was facedown in the water in like a fetal position.”
Another witness told WCBS-TV, “It was scary” to watch the boy’s ordeal. The child, at first, reportedly wasn’t responding to CPR efforts. Thankfully, he survived.
Torres became visibly emotional during an interview with WABC-TV, sharing how he had never seen or experienced anything like he saw during the rescue.
“It’s traumatic. I was a lifeguard for two years,” he said through tears. “I’ve never seen nothing like that. It’s a very traumatic experience.”
Praise God for this good Samaritan’s quick and kind actions and the little boy’s survival.
***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***
Did you know?
God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.