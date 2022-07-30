'It Was Scary': Good Samaritan Who Saved Drowning Boy's Life Breaks Down in Tears While Describing Potentially-Deadly Ordeal

A hero broke down in tears as he recounted saving a little boy who was drowning in a New York City pool.

Anthony Torres was swimming Sunday at McCarren Park Pool in Brooklyn when he saw a 5-year-old boy facedown and unresponsive in the water.

Rather than waiting to flag down a lifeguard, Torres immediately took action. Lifeguards then performed CPR, and the boy was transported to a hospital; he is expected to be OK.

“When I picked him up out of the water I kept screaming, ‘Help!'” Torres told WCBS-TV. “I submerged myself into the water to pick him up. He was facedown in the water in like a fetal position.”

Another witness told WCBS-TV, “It was scary” to watch the boy’s ordeal. The child, at first, reportedly wasn’t responding to CPR efforts. Thankfully, he survived.

Torres became visibly emotional during an interview with WABC-TV, sharing how he had never seen or experienced anything like he saw during the rescue.

“It’s traumatic. I was a lifeguard for two years,” he said through tears. “I’ve never seen nothing like that. It’s a very traumatic experience.”

Praise God for this good Samaritan’s quick and kind actions and the little boy’s survival.

