Los Angeles Dream Center and Kershaw's Challenge to Give Away Thousands of Backpacks to Children in Need

Two organizations that are focused on helping underprivileged adults and children are teaming up again for a huge back-to-school event.

The Los Angeles Dream Center has partnered with Kershaw's Challenge to make sure kids have what they need to head back to the classroom. On Aug. 6, students can receive a backpack loaded with much-needed school supplies.

This will be the 9th year that the Dream Center and L.A. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw's charity have united to serve those in need.

"Our kids have not had it easy in the past couple of years," explained Dream Center Co-founder Matthew Barnett. "So this is one way to show them that they matter to us, we're looking out for their needs, and that we won't let them down. I'm blown away by the continuous generosity of those in our community that make special occasions like this possible."

Barnett continued, "We all know that this spirit of generosity is helping to keep financially strapped parents afloat right now. I pray the Back-to-School Bash will be just one of many methods we use to show the children of Los Angeles that they are loved."

The community event is free and open to everyone. Backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first serve basis.

The Kershaw's said in a statement that 3,500 backpacks are ready for distribution and event organizers expect an attendance of over 5,000 people.

"This is the day we look forward to every year," said Clayton and Ellen Kershaw. "The Back-to-School Bash has become a signature event and we are so excited to be part of it again. This year we anticipate giving out more backpacks than ever before. We really care about helping get kids ready for a new school year — it just seems like a tangible way to show them they are loved and supported. That's the whole idea behind Kershaw's Challenge."

Retailer Pair of Thieves will donate thousands of pairs of socks and the nonprofit organization Baby2Baby will provide hundreds of essential kits for toddlers.

Additionally, the Dream Center campus will be transformed into a carnival setting where kids can enjoy a petting zoo, batting cages, a water slide, and much more.

The event will take place from 10:00 - 1:00 p.m. PST on Aug. 6 at 2301 Bellevue Ave, Los Angeles, CA.

