ShutDownDC Offers Bounties to Twitter Users for 'Confirmed Sighting' of Conservative SCOTUS Justices

As if the Supreme Court justices haven't endured enough harassment since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, now a left-wing activist is offering to pay people who disclose the location of the six judges.

ShutDownDC announced Friday that it's willing to pay a bounty to its social media followers for a "confirmed sighting" of Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett or John Roberts.

DC Service Industry Workers... If you see Kavanaugh, Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Coney Barrett or Roberts DM us with the details! We'll venmo you $50 for a confirmed sighting and $200 if they're still there 30 mins after your message. https://t.co/xXWZ5JZiE7 — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) July 8, 2022

"We'll venmo you $50 for a confirmed sighting and $200 if they're still there 30 mins after your message," the group tweeted.

This comes after Justice Kavanaugh was forced to exit the rear door of a Washington D.C. steakhouse Wednesday night after pro-choice protesters assembled out front.

We hear Kavanaugh snuck out the back with his security detail. @mortons should be ashamed for welcoming a man who so clearly hates women. — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) July 7, 2022

Some are questioning why the tweet by ShunDownDC hasn't been pulled from the platform yet.

Twitter's "Abusive Behavior" policy says it forbids users from persuading others to harass an individual or group of people.

"We prohibit behavior that encourages others to harass or target specific individuals or groups with abusive behavior," the rules and policies document reads. "This includes, but is not limited to; calls to target people with abuse or harassment online and behavior that urges offline action such as physical harassment."

ShutDownDC even mocked Fox News' Tucker Carlson late Friday and thanked him for reporting on the bounty. The group alleges that it received more donations "than any single day yet" due to Carlson.

The Fox anchor tweeted that the activists were "trying to harass Supreme Court Justices" and that "everyone should flood their account until they give up."

CBN News reached out to Twitter for comment as to whether the bounty offer violates its rules and policies.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***