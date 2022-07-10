Displaying 30+ Stories
'The Baby Was…Lifeless': Heart-Pumping Video Shows Hero Cop Saving 1-Week-Old Newborn Who Stopped Breathing

07-10-2022
Billy Hallowell
Photo: Facebook/Louisville Metro Police Department
A Kentucky cop recently saved the day when a one-week-old baby stopped breathing. The officer jumped into action to perform CPR.

Listen to CBN News’ brand new morning podcast, Quick Start:

Louisville Metro Police officers Noah Cole and Nick Greene were inside a gas station when a man ran in and told them his baby, Emma, had stopped breathing.

The officers rushed outside to help, WLKR-TV reported.

Bodycam footage from Officer Cole shows Officer Greene performing lifesaving measures on Emma.

“The baby was in the mother’s hands, and it was lifeless at that point,” Greene later explained. “We didn’t know if she was breathing or anything at all.”

Thankfully, the cop’s efforts were successful, and Emma immediately started to cry and breathe again.

Watch a video of the harrowing ordeal:

“She started screaming, so that was a sign of relief,” Greene said.

The officers later shared their story, with Cole explaining the importance of helping others.

“When we have our interviews into the police department, I’m pretty sure everybody says, ‘Hey, I want to help somebody,'” Cole said. “This is just one of the things that we do every day. We try to help somebody.”

Emma is reportedly home doing well after the potentially deadly incident.

