Wild Weather Strikes Across US with a Foot of Rain and Record Flooding in Saint Louis, Heat Wave Out West

Severe flash floods swept the metro Saint Louis, Missouri area on Tuesday stranding people on roads and in their homes.

The historic flooding came after thunderstorms unleashed heavy rain across region, in some places, dropping a foot of rain in less than 12 hours.

Motorists were trapped in their cars on highways. One person was found dead in a flooded car.

Firefighters and other first responders rescued more than 100 people as roads and apartment buildings were overtaken by floodwaters.

"Our dispatchers are working overtime, our police officers, our firemen, seemingly everyone's working overtime to handle this emergency," said on unnamed official.

A train station was almost completely underwater. The state's lieutenant governor declared a state of emergency.

The flooding is all part of the intense weather system that has brought record heat nationwide.

Millions in the Pacific Northwest are enduring a lingering heat wave.

The governor of Oregon has declared a state of emergency in 25 counties. Portland is expected to remain in the high 90s through the rest of the week.



"They've opened cooling centers here in the Portland area," said Rob Marciano of ABC News. "This could go down as their longest heat wave on record."

In Seattle, Washington an excessive heat warning is in effect where just 44 percent of residents have air conditioning.

Along with the heat, 9-1-1 calls are also on the rise.



"There were more calls to 9-1-1 for aid in Kent County since the history of us keeping records," said Dr. Steve Mitchell of Harborview Medical Center.

In California, more than 3,000 firefighters are still battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park.



Meanwhile, Nevada's Lake Meade, the nation's largest reservoir, has reached its lowest level ever due to a megadrought. Officials anticipate the lake level will continue dropping for at least the next year.

