3-Year-Old Miraculously Survives After Wandering Bear and Mountain Lion-Filled Wilderness Alone for Two Days

A toddler from Montana has reportedly been safely rescued after wandering alone in the woods for two days.

Ryker Webb, 3, was found Sunday evening and had reportedly been missing since Friday.

“The child was last seen that afternoon of Friday, June 3, 2022, playing with the family dog in the yard outside the home near the 18 mile-marker of Hwy 56 south of Troy on the East side of Bull Lake,” read a statement from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities spent the weekend searching with drones, ATVs, and dog teams as well as a boat unit to scour the water for any signs of Ryker. Neighbors were also alerted to help recover him.

Fortunately, police found the toddler two miles from his house and said he was “in good spirits and apparently healthy,” despite being hungry and thirsty and experiencing shock from all that unfolded.

The child, who was found in an area known for having mountain lions and bears, had reportedly been hunkering down inside a couple’s shed and likely slept in a lawnmower bag, ABC News reported.

“I truly believe that he took cover in that shed from Friday evening until he was found on Sunday,” Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short said.

Ryker was transported to a local hospital but is expected to recover, according to KABC-TV.

Short said authorities are investigating the circumstances behind the disappearance. Ryker told police he went for a walk by himself and then got tired, though questions remain.

“We’re still looking into why he disappeared and why he wasn’t being watched closely,” he told TODAY.

