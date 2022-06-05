'Amazing Memory Work': Proud Mom Posts Video of 3-Year-Old Boy Reciting Bible Verses in Alphabetical Order

One three-year-old boy is showing others just how easy it is to recite Bible verses, especially when they coincide with your A-B-Cs.

The parents of Theodore Parker Bennett recently shared a video of him saying a verse for every letter of the alphabet.

The boy's mother, Rosemary Siemens said she used to read scripture to him each night. Then to her surprise, Theodore was able to repeat them back.

"When Theodore was 2, I started reading these to him every night before bed," Siemens wrote in a Facebook post. "Shortly after, he shocked us by reciting them all back to us! Now that you can understand him a little bit better, I wanted to share them with all of you! I pray these verses stay with him the rest of his life and I hope they bless each and everyone one of you."

The video shows Theodore rattling off the verses from A to Z while wearing a tiny tuxedo.

In the same video, Siemens shows her son at age two trying to say the verses. It was obvious that Theodore needed a little more practice.

"Don't miss the bloopers at the end where you can see the outtakes from when he recited them at age 2," the proud mom wrote.

Siemens has received numerous compliments from followers thanking her for teaching Theodore the Word of God and having fun with it.

"Wow, very good intelligent little boy, cute. I love listening to the verses from the Bible! GOD bless you," wrote one follower.

Another commented, "Amazing memory work Theodore!!! These are Bible verses everyone should memorize. May God bless you and your family for being faithful!"

One follower said she shared the video with her prayer group as encouragement.

"I shared this with an online prayer group this morning. Oh my! Everyone was so blessed because as adults we have been encouraging each other concerning Scripture Memorization! Thank you for your faithfulness in raising Christ-honoring children."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***