Biden Takes Falls From His Bike During Morning Ride in Delaware

President Biden fell from his bike Saturday morning in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware among a crowd of onlookers.
Surrounded by security agents, the President pedaled throughout the paths of Delaware Seashore State Park.
The accident happened after Biden stopped his bike to greet those gathering nearby. He told reporters that one of his shoes got stuck in a toe cage on a pedal, leading to the tumble.
My friend just filmed Joe Biden @POTUS falling off his bike no joke. Just happened at Rehoboth Beach #JoeBiden #BidenIsAFailure #RehobothBeach #Trump #EpicFail #Biden pic.twitter.com/cVMycEwuI0
— jonboy (@jonboy79788314) June 18, 2022
"I'm good," Biden remarked when asked if was okay after the fall, the New York Post reports.
Biden reportedly did not sustain any injuries from the fall and even took a moment to speak with spectators.
He wouldn't answer questions about his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping or about gun laws.
"I'm in the process of making up my mind," Biden said.
