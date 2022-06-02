California Man Finally Receives Diploma 60 Years After Leaving High School Over $4.80 Book Fee

For 60 years, one California man regretted missing his high school graduation, all because he owed less than five dollars for a book.

When Ted Sams was a senior in 1962, he got into some trouble and was suspended for five days. The incident happened right before the end of the school year, according to KABC News.

"When I went back with my grade, they wouldn't give me my diploma because I owed $4.80 for a book and so I just walked away and said forget it," Sams told KABC.

He spoke with family members on numerous occasions about the incident and how it kept him from accomplishing an important life goal.

"Over the years, I complained to my kids a number of times about how $4.80 kept me from having my diploma," Sams said.

Now, the 78-year-old can finally call himself a graduate.

Donning a cap and gown, Sams turned his tassel on Friday at the Rose Bowl with San Gabriel High School's class of 2022.

The school kept his original diploma locked away in an old filing cabinet all these years.

Sams plans to display his diploma on the wall at home with pride.