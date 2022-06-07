Consumers Left to Find Alternatives After Major Food Companies Recall Multiple Products Across US

Americans have been hit hard this year with crushing recalls on essential items like baby formula, and household staples such as peanut butter.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently investigated complaints of bacterial infections in four infants who consumed powdered infant formula produced in Abbott Nutrition's facility in Sturgis, Michigan.

All of the infants were hospitalized after suffering bacterial infections. Two of the babies died.

The recall led to a nationwide formula shortage that has caused stress, anger and panic among parents, grandparents and other caregivers who rely on formula to sustain their little ones.

As CBN News has reported, mothers who were currently breastfeeding their babies, also pumped extra milk and gave it to others who regularly feed their babies formula but were having trouble finding it at their local store.

Consumers can't find Jif peanut butter anywhere after the company announced last month that all products containing the brand be pulled from store shelves.

"In cooperation with the FDA, we have issued a voluntary recall of select Jif® peanut butter products due to a potential salmonella contamination," the company said in a statement.

In cooperation with the FDA, we’ve issued a voluntary recall of select Jif products due to potential salmonella contamination. We take seriously the role Jif plays for your family and are committed to reimbursing affected consumers. https://t.co/khyNNslWWF — Jif® Peanut Butter (@Jif) May 22, 2022

Earlier this month, the FDA announced that a Midwestern cheese packaging company recalled numerous cheese products because of potential listeria contamination.

The affected food came from the Paris Brothers Inc. plant in Kansas City, Missouri, and was shipped to wholesalers for distribution in countless grocery stores across the U.S.

The FDA recalled two popular pancake and waffle mixes due to foreign matter contamination. The products are sold by retailers Kroger and Walmart.

Additionally, candy fans were surprised to hear that Mars Wrigley recalled several notable varieties of gummies due to packages possibly containing thin metal strands.

The issue applied to certain packages of Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies, and Life Savers Gummies.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC Issues Voluntary Recall of Specific Varieties of SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies Due to Potential Presence of Thin Metal Strand Embedded in Gummies or Loose in the Bag https://t.co/UAqyE0LtdG pic.twitter.com/FJnhROcgNs — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) May 16, 2022

The view a full list of products on the FDA's safety alerts and recalls, click here.

