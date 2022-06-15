'Fellowship Is the Field to Our Faith': FCA Shares Christ-Filled Experiences During Hundreds of Summer Camps

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) is celebrating summer by hosting hundreds of camps around the world that train students spiritually and athletically.

FCA camps foster an exciting and inspiring environment where coaches and athletes can pursue their passion for sports while engaging in fellowship.

"We are thrilled that our camps this year are able to impact so many coaches, athletes, teams, and entire communities," said Shane Williamson, FCA's president and CEO.

"FCA camps provide a unique and remarkable opportunity for teams to truly unite in sport — and more importantly, to unite in fellowship with one another to honor and glorify our Savior, Jesus Christ."

The ministry welcomed 57,613 coaches and athletes to its programs last summer in 697 camps all around the world.

And FCA is expecting even more attendees this year as more camps have reopened with the easing of COVID restrictions.

Six different types of FCA camps offer participants the opportunity to reach their potential through athletic, spiritual, and leadership training.

Options include sports camps, leadership camps for both coaches and athletes, and coaches camps that are designed to minister, equip, and encourage.

FCA also offers team camps that allow student-athletes to compete together, power camps for athletes 8-12 years of age, and partnership camps where FCA partners with other leading organizations.

This year's theme is "Every" which comes from Ephesians 1:3: All praise to God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly realms because we are united with Christ.

"We at FCA want to be a part of helping to heal the next generation and give them confidence and passion for their future," said Williamson. "We believe fellowship is the field to our faith. We've seen a huge passion and outpouring of interest in people wanting to participate and to get into areas of opportunity where they can be in community and fellowship."

To find out more about FCA and its summer camps, click here.

