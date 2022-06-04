Iowa Gunman Kills Two Students in Church Parking Lot Then Turns Gun on Himself

Congregants at one Iowa church are mourning the loss of two young members after a gunman opened fire on them Thursday evening in the church's parking lot.

The shooting happened at Cornerstone Church in Ames as people gathered for a college ministry program.

"We are more than saddened by the events that transpired," the church wrote on Facebook. "Our hearts break for all involved, and we are praying for everyone affected, especially the family of the victims."

Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald said the gunman planned that attack, however, the casualties could have been far greater had he come inside the church, the Des Moines Register reports.



"There was over 80 students in the auditorium at Bible study, and if he'd have found his way inside the church with that intent, it would've been much more tragic than what we had today," Fitzgerald said. "He went right into action when he got there from all indications. I think that's pretty evident that he was there for that purpose."

The suspect shot and killed 22-year-old Eden Mariah Montang and 21-year-old Vivian Renee Flores, then turned the gun on himself.

In a tweet, Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA) asked Iowans to pray for the Cornerstone Church, the community of Ames, and the victims' family members.

And while the investigation continues and we learn more, we ask that Iowans pray for the victims and their families, the members of Cornerstone Church, and the entire Ames community. — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) June 3, 2022

The Ames shooting follows several mass shootings across the country.

Ten people were killed at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, on May 14. Last week, 19 students and two teachers died in a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. And on Wednesday, four people were killed at a faith-based medical center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Iowa church held a prayer service Friday to remember and honor the victims.

