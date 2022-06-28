'Loved by Many': TX Police Search for Suspect in Shooting Death of Pastor in Possible Road Rage Incident

A Texas church community is mourning the loss of its long-time pastor who was shot and killed Friday in a possible road rage incident.

Rev. Ronald K. Mouton Sr. of East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Houston was killed while he was driving on the Gulf Freeway, Click 2 Houston reports.

Surveillance video from Pusch and Nguyen Injury Lawyers reportedly shows the events leading up to Mouton's death.

According to the Houston Police Department, witnesses observed the unknown shooter driving a black sedan, however, there is no description of the suspect.

East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church shared a statement from the pastor's family on social media.

"Dr. Mouton was known and loved by many. If you knew him, you would know him to be a gracious servant, a leader, and a friend. As we begin to cope with the reality of his passing, we ask that you would respect our family's privacy during this time."

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case, KSAT News reports.

"This was just an innocent man traveling on a road near his church where he worked all the time," Lee said. "He loves ministry. He was just doing the work of a pastor. He was always eager to be doing more."

Mouton, 58, is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Suzanne Pollard-Mouton, four children, 10 grandchildren, a twin brother, additional siblings, and his church family.

Anyone with information on the death of Rev. Mouton is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***