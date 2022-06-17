Michigan AG Dana Nessel Jokingly Calls for 'A Drag Queen in Every School' - Conservatives Don't Think It's Funny

Speaking before the 2022 Michigan Civil Rights Summit on Wednesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reportedly mocked conservatives when she jokingly said, "drag queens make everything better" and that there should be "a drag queen for every school."

Nessel, who was a criminal defense attorney before being elected as the first openly LGBT person to the Michigan state government, made the remarks during an education summit in Lansing, according to The Detroit News.

"{You} know what is not a problem for kids who are seeking a good education? Drag queens. Drag queens are entertainment," the Michigan Attorney General told the conference. "And you know what I'll say that was totally not poll-tested, I'd say this: 'A drag queen for every school.'"

"Drag queens make everything better. Drag queens are fun," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says at a civil rights conference in Lansing while speaking out against what she describes as efforts to divide people. "A drag queen for every school," she adds. — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) June 15, 2022

During her speech, Nessel also pointed to "fake issues" being used to divide the people of Michigan.

"I am so tired of having prominent members of our state government create wedge issues that don't help, that don't heal us but divide us. And that's all they do," she said.

Conservatives wasted no time in responding to Nessel's comments on social media.

Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon wrote, "When I am governor, schools will answer to local parents, not progressive activists, drag queens, and trans-supremacists. The days of radical activist politicians sexualizing our kids are over."

Donald Trump, Jr., tweeted, "'A Drag Queen for every school' is a great summation of today's Democrat Party Platform."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Parents and other concerned people across the country continue to express their outrage over drag shows and drag queen story hours targeting children.

As CBN News reported this week, despite public pushback, a zoo in Billings, Montana announced it will still host a so-called "family-friendly" Drag Queen Story Hour because it "prides itself in being inclusive of all living beings."

American Family News reports ZooMontana, a 70-acre wildlife park in Billings, is hosting a Drag Queen Story Hour event on June 22.

Several members of the Billings community have said they will never visit or support the zoo again due to its decision to host a gender-bending event that's aimed at children.

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Montana) recently told conservative commentator, Todd Starnes, that he had heard from many of his constituents and they are "deeply disturbed" that the zoo is hosting such an event.

"A lot of them are supporters of Zoo Montana," Rosendale said. "And I will tell you that there was more discussions about pulling their support from Zoo Montana based upon this very strange and outlandish plan that they have to expose children to such perverted sexual acts. It's just very bothersome and disappointing, quite frankly."

***'I Gave My Life to the Lord': She Lived as a Trans Man for 9 Years, Now She's Free From That Life and Getting Married***

Recently, parents of New York City public school children were furious after finding out that the city has given hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money to support drag queen shows without their consent.

The New York Post cited city records showing that Drag Story Hour NYC, previously known as Drag Queen Story Hour NYC, has received $207,000 in taxpayer funding since 2018.

This year alone, Drag Story Hour NYC has appeared in 49 programs at 34 public schools in New York City, according to its website.

Earlier this month, a Texas lawmaker announced he was introducing legislation to ban minors from attending drag shows after a viral video surfaced of children attending a so-called "family-friendly" drag show in a Dallas gay bar.

A 17-second viral video from the "Drag the Kids to Pride Drag Show" showed children watching drag performers and tipping them, according to NBC News.

State Rep. Bryan Slaton, a Republican, said a law was necessary to protect children from "perverted adults," according to the outlet.

"The events of this past weekend were horrifying and show a disturbing trend in which perverted adults are obsessed with sexualizing young children," Slaton said in a statement. "As a father of two young children, I would never take my children to a drag show and I know speaker Dade Phelan and the rest of my Republican colleagues wouldn't either."

He added, "Protecting our own children isn't enough and our responsibility as lawmakers extends to the sexualization that is happening across Texas."

***'Being Gay Was No Longer Who I Was': This Hollywood Designer Met Jesus Christ in a Supernatural Moment***

Meanwhile, ex-gay Hollywood designer Becket Cook, who has shared his testimony of how Christ delivered him from that lifestyle, is tweeting about the harmful impact of drag queen events on children.