This Gas Chain Is Dropping Their Gas Prices by a Dollar a Gallon, but You Only Have a Few Days to Snag the Deal

One gas station chain is giving customers some much-needed relief when it comes to filling up their vehicles.

Sheetz gas stations announced Monday that it was reducing the cost of gas for Unleaded 88 and E85 grades of fuel through July 5.

"Effective immediately, Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, will help reduce pain at the pump for consumers by reducing the price of fuel to $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 a gallon for E85. This is a limited-time offer that will be available through the July 4th holiday travel season," the company said in a news release.

Even though the price of fuel has dropped slightly in recent weeks, the national average for a gallon of regular gas was still stuck at $4.868 on Wednesday, according to AAA.

"Fear is not a good reason to move a market like the one for oil, but it is a powerful motivator," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. "The cost of oil accounts for nearly $3 for every $4.89 at the gas pump. Consumers should find more relief when fueling up if oil prices drop further."

Sheetz isn't the only gas station to drop the price of fuel.

WPXI News recently reported that a BP station in Lower Burell, Pennsylvania lowered its price of gas to $2.38 per gallon.

The C K Food Mart in Phoenix, Arizona also reduced the cost of regular unleaded fuel to $4.99 per gallon, nearly 70 cents cheaper than the city's average, according to KNXV News.

"My community, my neighborhood, needs help. We are helping them," said the company's co-owner Jaswinder Singh.

One Sheetz customer even thanked the gas station for the price reduction, calling it a "real financial relief."

"Just wanna say thanks for the flex fuel, and 88 gas.. it's been a real financial relief lately, especially being a delivery driver (doordash) love picking up dd orders from sheetz, perfect opportunity to top off my tank and never run it below half empty."

Sheetz PR Manager, Nick Ruffner told CBN News in an emailed statement, "We are who we are today because of our customers. We understand gas prices have been high for a while and we saw this as an opportunity to give back to our customers and provide some relief at the pump."

