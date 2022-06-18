SD Joins Growing Number of States Stopping Abortions in Anticipation of Supreme Court Decision

Unborn babies are safe in the state of South Dakota now that the lone abortion clinic has stopped performing the service.

The facility, which is run by Planned Parenthood in Sioux Falls, is no longer offering abortions as the nation awaits the Supreme Court decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) shared the news in a celebratory tweet.

"Abortions have stopped in South Dakota. We have prayed for this day, and now it is here," she wrote, "Now, we must redouble our focus on taking care of mothers in crisis. Help is available for you. Adoption is an option. You are never alone."

The Mount Rushmore State follows Oklahoma as the second abortion-free state in the country.

Jim Olsen, a Republican state representative in Oklahoma said, "This is something that people have worked on and prayed for 50 years, so it's a tremendous victory."

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, which operates three clinics that provide abortions in the state, is not scheduling future procedures either.

In March, Noem signed into law a pro-life bill that restricts abortion by telemedicine.

CBN News previously reported that it aims to protect women's health by requiring women to see a doctor in person because abortion procedures and pills can sometimes have life-threatening complications.

"The two bills that I am signing today are crucial because they are also protections for mothers," Noem wrote in a statement. "We must remember that abortion has two victims: both the unborn child who loses their life and the mother who must go through the physical and emotional trauma of the procedure."

