US Abortions Spiked in 2020 - New Video Changes Minds of People Who Have No Clue What Abortion Really Is

Recent data shows that the number of American women having abortions increased from 2017 to 2020, with one in five pregnancies ending in abortion in 2020.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, formerly the research arm of Planned Parenthood, 930,160 human lives were aborted in 2020.

That's up from 862,320 in 2017, which was the lowest number since 1973 - the same year the Supreme Court issued its ruling to legalize abortion nationwide.

Women choosing to have an abortion increased in all four regions of the country during those three years. The rise was greatest in the West with a 12 percent increase and the Midwest showed a 10 percent increase. Choices to end the lives of unborn persons increased 8 percent in the South and 2 percent in the Northeast.

The survey points out a number of changes that took place between 2017 and 2020 which may have contributed to the rise across states:

Medicaid coverage for abortions expanded in certain states;

An increase in local and national abortion funds enabled more people to pay for abortions;

Some states allowed non-doctors like nurse practitioners, physician assistants or midwives to provide abortions.

The new abortion numbers also show that more women are electing to have chemical abortions because the drugs have become less regulated and are easier to find.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, the abortion pill was used in 54 percent of all US abortions in 2020, compared to 39 percent in 2017.

The data was released ahead of a much-anticipated decision from the Supreme Court on whether it will strike down the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision that invented a constitutional right to abortion in America.

Some Americans Don't Know What Abortion Is

A lot of people have opinions about abortion but don't really know what actually happens during a procedure.

Lila Rose, president and founder of the pro-life group Live Action, spoke on camera with numerous people to find out their familiarity with abortion.

Those who said they did not know what happens during an abortion were shown a medical depiction on video of the four most common abortion procedures.

After viewing the steps involved in abortions, respondents said they had learned a lot and that their opinion on abortion had changed.

Some responses included:

"That is really, really sad. I do change my mind."

"Now I am pro-life after that. I never knew how abortions were done."

"Now that I know it, it's the same thing as killing a human."

"That video really did shock me and it opened up my view of abortion."

Some even said abortion should not be legal.

This is what an abortion looks like. Former abortionist Dr Kathi Aultman shares the truth about what happens during a D&E abortion. She committed over 500 abortion before having a change of heart. Today - she advocates for life. RT!pic.twitter.com/FlGKdWPU0a — Live Action (@LiveAction) June 14, 2022

Rose also posted video of a former abortionist, Dr. Kathi Aultman, who shared the truth about what takes place during a D&E (Dilation and Evacuation) abortion.

Aultman performed over 500 abortions before having a change of heart and is now a pro-life advocate today.

BE A VOICE FOR THE VOICELESS: GO HERE TO PROTECT THE LIVES OF BABIES WHO SURVIVE AN ABORTION.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***