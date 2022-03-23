99-Year-Old WWII Vet Writing His 3rd Children's Book to 'Bring Joy' to Readers Everywhere

A World War II veteran decided to become a children's book author rather than settle into retirement. Now he's working on his third book at the age of 99.

Sam Baker from Scottsdale, AZ enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1942, several months after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

According to Fox News, Baker left the military five years later and joined the U.S. Coast and Geodetic Survey, now the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). He worked there for three decades until he retired.

Then at 95, Baker decided to become a writer. He says reading is a pathway that leads to knowledge.

"Reading is a foundation for all other learning," Baker told Fox News. "If you don't know how to read, you're going to have a hard time learning."

His first children's book, The Silly Adventures of Petunia and Herman the Worm, was published in 2018.

He followed that up in 2020 with Oscar the Mouse, which tells the story of a mischievous mouse who becomes a little girl's first pet.

In a video promoting Oscar the Mouse, Baker explained that he hoped the book would bring happiness to those who read it.

"Reading is so important for the development of children and imagination," he said. "I wrote it to bring joy. We need as much joy in the world as possible."

The author noted that he developed a fondness for reading in the ninth grade because he had to write a dozen book reports within one year.

During an interview with Military.com, Baker recalled that buying his first computer is what prompted him to start writing children's books.

"When I purchased my first computer, my son called and said, 'Dad, now that you have a computer, why don't you write down the stories you told us when we were kids, for your granddaughter?' It was a perfect time and I wrote my first book," Baker explained.

"Most of us have a bucket list that we never have time to do until life presents us with spare time, and that is what happened to me," he added.

Ultimately, Baker wants to foster a love for reading.

"Both of my books were written with two basic goals: to encourage children of all ages to learn to read, and to impart an important life's message of acceptance."

He continued, "Book number three is on the way, and we hope to have it ready early-to-mid 2022. If my book can encourage children to become avid readers, I will feel that I have been a great success."

