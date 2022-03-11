'God Has Given You a Mission': Tim Tebow Shares How You Can Create a Life that Counts

Former NFL Quarterback Tim Tebow is a man on a mission---whether he is creating a movement celebrating people with special needs, taking a stand for pro-life values, or planning the perfect engagement. In his new book, Mission Possible: Go Create A Life that Counts, Tebow encourages others to use their God-given gifts and talents to serve others.

"I believe every single one of us can truly have a life that counts because as long we have breath, we have a purpose," he told CBN. "And the God of this universe has created us all unique, all different, but all with a plan and with a purpose. And I believe it is a mission."

In his book, Tebow lays out practical steps to help people answer God's call.

"Has God ever opened your eyes to a person, to a need, to an injustice, to a non-profit, to an organization, to a church," he asked. "Has He ever pricked your heart to do something about it?"

"If so, what He is probably saying is 'I want you to meet that need'."

Tebow runs the Tim Tebow Foundation which focuses on bringing "faith, hope, and love to those needing a brighter day."

The former minor league baseball player said finding his life's purpose came when he was a 15-year-old boy in the jungles of the Philippines.

"I met a boy in the jungles of the Philippines who was born with his feet on backward and because of that he was viewed as cursed, as less than, as insignificant, and I believe that day God opened my eyes...and He opened my heart to have compassion and want to do something," he said.

"I really felt that day that I was called to fight for boys and girls like him around the world and that is something we are still doing to this day," Tebow added.

For Tebow, that one step of faith eventually led him to create "A Night to Shine" a "prom night experience, centered on God's love, for people with special needs". The organization has reached more than 100,000 in 40 countries.

"When we started that mission we had no idea what God was going to do," he shared. "It started small and God continued to grow it."

Tebow encourages people to step out and trust God.

"A big part of it is stepping out in faith," he explained. "When God opens our eyes and he pricks our hearts for something, then we step into that, and then we continually learn more and more of what our mission truly is."

"I wanted to encourage people to know that there is a mission for your life," Tebow added, "so when you know that there is a mission for your life and God has given you a mission, then you know you have a purpose."