Investigations Point to Multiple WI Election Violations in 2020, $400M Influence Effort by Mark Zuckerberg

A private investigation conducted by the nonprofit Thomas More Society on behalf of the Wisconsin Voter Alliance alleges multiple violations of election law by Wisconsin state officials in the 2020 election.

The Thomas More Society's research findings are corroborated by a separate 136-page report released Tuesday by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. He was appointed by the Wisconsin General Assembly's Campaigns and Elections Committee as a special counsel to investigate suspected election improprieties in Wisconsin's 2020 general election.

According to both reports, election officials allegedly violated multiple state laws in administering Wisconsin's 2020 election.

Gableman's investigation is the first comprehensive government report examining illegalities by Wisconsin election officials in the 2020 election. Among other conclusions, the investigation found that the use of absentee ballot drop boxes violated state law; the Center for Tech and Civic Life's Safe Voting Plan with Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Racine, and Kenosha constituted election bribery; and special interest groups illegally influenced the election.

The Center for Tech and Civic Life, a non-profit Chicago-based organization, was led and staffed by former Democratic activists and funded in the amount of over $400 million by billionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, to influence the 2020 election.

In addition, Thomas More's newly revealed information includes the discovery of 100% voting rates in more than 90 nursing homes where countless residents suffer from serious mental decline or are in near-comatose states.

"The serial nature of the election violations brought out in the special counsel's report contradict election officials' claims of a perfect Wisconsin election," Thomas More Society Special Counsel Erick Kaardal said. "Investigations into election integrity and litigation will be necessary until progressive organizations and election officials stop intentionally violating Wisconsin law."

The special counsel's investigation had a $686,000 budget, according to WSAW-TV.

While Gableman said the goal of the report is not to overturn the election, he believes the legislature could decertify it. That claim has been met with pushback from both parties, the television station reported.

Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said Gableman's investigation "has been a colossal waste of taxpayer dollars."

"This circus has long surpassed being a mere embarrassment for our state," Evers said in a statement. "From the beginning, it has never been a serious or functioning effort, it has lacked public accountability and transparency, and it has been a colossal waste of taxpayer dollars."

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, a Republican, tweeted he "will not be part of any effort, and will do everything possible to stop any effort, to put politicians in charge of deciding who wins or loses elections."

"In a world where partisan divides are deep & seemingly anything can be justified as long as it results in retaining power, handing authority to partisan politicians to determine if election fraud exists would be the end of our republic as we know it," Steineke said.

Meanwhile, the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election but made several recommendations for improvements.

As CBN News reported in December of 2020, Wisconsin certified Biden's win. Later that same month, the state Supreme Court rejected President Trump's legal challenge to reject questionable ballots in the battleground state.

Kaardal noted that while state law does not provide a process to challenge election illegalities, the law does allow post-election administrative correction of election violations.

"Voters can actually sue election officials for violating election laws in the last election. Initial review is by the Wisconsin Election Commission, the circuit courts, and then appellate courts," he explained.

Kaardal emphasized that none of the actions taken by the Thomas More Society to expose and correct Wisconsin election abuses are intended to try to reverse the result of the 2020 presidential election.

"The abuses that have been identified and reported would be equally illegal and unacceptable whether they were perpetrated by Republicans or Democrats," he added. "The fact is that if these abuses are not corrected, ordinary Wisconsin voters will continue to lose faith in the state's election process. Therefore, the illegalities from the last election must be addressed and rectified to protect election integrity moving forward."

Meanwhile on Feb. 23, Thomas More Society attorneys filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Election Commission on behalf of the voters who assert that Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and former City Clerk Matt Krauter violated state election law prohibiting bribery by entering into an agreement with the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a partisan, special interest organization, to accept more than $860,000 for the purpose of facilitating in-person and absentee voting in targeted areas of the city.

Five other complaints filed against Kenosha, Racine, Green Bay, Madison, and Milwaukee, alleged that these cities each selectively facilitated an increase in in-person and absentee voting by accepting private funding from the Center for Tech and Civic Life.

These complaints were dismissed by the commission and are on appeal in the circuit courts in these cities.