‘It Was Just Quick Instincts’: Brave MMA Fighters Take Down Gunman Who Allegedly Opened Fire Inside Texas Restaurant

A gunman who open-fired inside of a Texas restaurant was reportedly taken down by two MMA fighters who stepped in to stop any potential carnage.

The incident reportedly unfolded Monday night at RA Sushi in Houston. The restaurant was filled with between 40-50 people around 11:30 p.m., when a 24-year-old man allegedly took out a gun and fired, KHOU-TV reported.

The bullet struck the ceiling, and no one was injured, but two customers described as good Samaritans jumped into action to help neutralize the situation after seeing a fellow patron trying to wrestle the gun away from the suspect.

And they weren’t just any customers: UFC fighter Kevin Holland and his trainer Patrick Robinson were two brave individuals who helped stop potential violence.

Police later thanked the men for their brave action, with Robinson explaining what he was unfold.

“We were pretty much eating, and the next thing you know, you just hear a pop,” he told KHOU-TV. “Me and my buddy, we ran to the shooter … got him down, strangled him, took the gun from him … called the police, and they got him.”

He continued, “We fight for a living, so it was just quick instincts.”

By the time cops arrived, the suspect was already in the custody of Robinson and Holland.

Holland posted about the incident on Instagram and spoke with ESPN about what unfolded. He said he would recommend caution in taking similar actions unless well-trained.

“I wouldn’t tell the next person to do it unless they’re seriously trained for that type of situation,” Holland said. “Besides doing cage fighting, I train self-defense first and foremost. For me, that was the best way to defend myself at the moment. Plus, I like Batman.”

He and Robinson were able to get the gun away from the man and then put him in a rear-naked choke submission hold, according to ESPN.

Earlier this am, like minutes ago, Kevin Holland apprehended a guy who was in the process of stealing someone’s car in his neighborhood, per his coach @cd_powertrain. Chased him down and stayed with him till the cops showed up. https://t.co/KzR9BAe6Mc pic.twitter.com/KkhKAHOPEU — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 4, 2021

Important side note: WFAA-TV noted this might not be the first time Holland has taken heroic action. The fighter reportedly helped chase down a person trying to steal a car last October.

The suspect in Monday’s incident was taken into custody as police continue to investigate.

