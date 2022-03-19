Miracle: Hero Cops Catch Toddler After Dad Drops Him Out of Second-Story Window to Save Him From Raging Flames

A 3-year-old boy is safe and sound after being tossed out of the second-story window of an apartment in South Brunswick, New Jersey, after the building quickly became engulfed in flames.

The nail-biting moment unfolded last Monday when fire overtook the home and emergency workers assembled beneath a window to catch the toddler.

The boy’s father, Hamat Zaghloun, also lept headfirst from the window after saving his son, according to WPIX-TV.

“You see a child, it just cranks up the adrenaline,” South Brunswick Police Det. Sgt. John Penney told CBS News. “The situation was deteriorating quite quickly. The smoke was pouring out above him. I can still envision that.”

Watch the harrowing moment:

t was a situation that could have ended badly. But the boy and his dad remarkably suffered only minor injuries. Zaghloun told the media about the tough decision he had to make to drop his toddler out of the window.

“I can’t go outside into the hall to get any help or get outside. I saw the window, and I opened it,” he told ABC News. “And first, I take care of my son. After going over to the window, the police officer he called the people, and he helped me.”

He added, “There was no other way out.”

And here is the bodycam footage showing another angle on the rescue:

Rescue captured on officers' body worn camera. Dad throws child out 2nd floor window to officers and firefighters, then jumps to escape flames consuming apartment building. pic.twitter.com/Ku5jQ6sOUy — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) March 7, 2022

Firefighters said the positive ending to the situation was a miracle, according to CBS News.

Praise God for a happy conclusion to a truly terrifying ordeal.

