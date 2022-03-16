'Monstrous Ghouls': Stunned Critics Express Horror Over 'Creepy' Planned Parenthood Ice Cream-Abortion Truck

Abortion giant Planned Parenthood was present at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, on Saturday in the form of…an ice cream truck.

“Ice cream, you scream, we all scream for abortion rights!” Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund and president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, tweeted Saturday.

Johnson continued, “Catch us around SXSW and stop by to grab some free Bans Off swag, condoms, and education on the cold hearted policies of the Texas legislature.”

The ice cream truck is just one way Planned Parenthood has made itself part of SXSW. Johnson also sat down for a speaking event with actress Busy Philipps.

Ice cream, you scream, we all scream for abortion rights! Catch us around SXSW and stop by to grab some free Bans Off swag, condoms, and education on the cold hearted policies of the Texas legislature. #BansOffOurBodies #SXSW pic.twitter.com/vGvF8WWg6r — Alexis McGill Johnson (@alexismcgill) March 12, 2022

The tweet and ice cream truck are clearly meant to aim at Texas’ controversial abortion restrictions.

Texas’ heartbeat law essentially bans abortions around six weeks gestation. It is at the forefront of the current abortion debate in America, and organizations like Planned Parenthood have been vocal against it.

As for the ice cream truck, it didn’t take long for critics — even some individuals self-describing as pro-choice — to hit back at the spectacle, calling it “creepy” and “monstrous,” among other descriptors.

“That is creepy,” wrote Megan Bush.

Matt Barber added, “You’re monstrous ghouls.”

Others shared similar reactions. One woman said she is “very pro-choice” but questioned the use of the truck. One person even said this antic is why she is no longer on the pro-choice side of the aisle.

A separate video and tweet shared by the Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas account shows Johnson inside the vehicle as traditional ice cream truck music plays in the background and people cheer.

Ice cream, you scream: abortion access for all!@alexismcgill, joined by PPGT's President and CEO Ken Lambrecht, travelled around SXSW sharing ice cream, #BansOffOurBodies swag, condoms and education around #SB8! pic.twitter.com/lfJRWLSvNR — Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas (@PPGreaterTX) March 14, 2022

The ice cream spectacle comes as Texas’ abortion battle heats up.

As CBN News reported, the debate kicked into high gear Friday when the Texas Supreme Court ruled that a challenge to the state’s new pro-life law by the abortion industry should be dismissed.

The lawsuit hasn’t been dropped yet, but it is believed the legal effort will soon be dismissed.

