North Carolina Gas Station Cuts Prices in Half to Help People Struggling Financially

Difficult situations often inspire authentic kindness. That’s exactly what has happened at a gas station in a small North Carolina town.

Late last week, the owners of a Burnsville Citgo station off U.S. 19 East surprised patrons by dropping the price of regular gas to $2.25 per gallon, WLOS-TV reported. That comes as the average price for a gallon of gas is $4.32 across the U.S. and $4.18 in North Carolina, according to AAA.

The owners of the station said they decided to drop their prices because they wanted to help people. And the only way they could do it, they said, was to accept they would lose money.

Yo, whoever the owners of the Citgo in Burnsville, North Carolina are: You're really good people. Thanks for giving me a little hope in humanity, for real. pic.twitter.com/ahH2CzWjA1 — acrimoniousJ (@acrimoniousJest) March 13, 2022

The owners received a lot of praise for their act of kindness.

“They really helped out the community,” said Lupita Magana, who filled up her tank with the discounted gas on Thursday afternoon, according to WFMY-TV. “I told other families they need to go fill up while they had a chance.”

Another local, Penny Silver, said: “It’s a small town, and we have lots of people who are from here that are so helpful and empathetic.”

“I think it’s really great and kind of them to do that for people around here like us,” Caylie Vess added. “It’s really good of them.”

Needless to say, the gas station was incredibly busy Thursday. They kept the discounted price until they ran out of gas later that night. The owners said they plan to run another discount again soon.

