Sean Feucht Hosts Subway Worship Event Saturday, Urges Christians to Pray for NYC Crime Wave

Praise leader Sean Feucht is hosting a subway gathering of worshippers in New York City on Saturday to pray for an end to the wave of crime sweeping through the metropolis.

Feucht believes that the church must be bold in prayer and worship to bring revival and turn the city around. Major crimes in New York City increased nearly 60 percent in February compared to the same month in 2021.

Tomorrow in NEW YORK CITY!!! Join us in the SUBWAY to worship JESUS!! pic.twitter.com/EYTDC5zVqZ — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) March 4, 2022

Tomorrow we are gathering worshippers across NYC to meet at 12pm in the subway to pray and worship (City Hall/Brooklyn Bridge 4, 5, 6 stop). This wave of crime needs to stop and the church has to rise up! See you there!#LetUsWorship — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) March 4, 2022

According to CNN, the states police department reported a rise in every major crime category.

Data shows there was a 54 percent increase in robberies, a 56 percent jump in grand larceny incidents, and a 22 percent increase in rape reports, compared to the same time last year.

Mayor Eric Adams (D-NY), who recently released a plan to fight gun violence and crime, is confident...

"We've got to get it right," Adams said Friday. "Two months in, we're executing our plan and we're going to defeat crime. I'm clear on that."

Murders also rose by 10 percent; however, citywide shootings decreased by 1.3 percent. Data reveals there were 77 incidents in February 2021 and 76 incidents last month.

The city reported 85 hate crimes in the first two months of 2022, a substantial increase from the 35 hate crimes reported during the same period last year.

"The men and women of the New York City Police Department are proactively addressing the deep-rooted causes of criminal behavior," said Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell in a statement. "The NYPD will never relent, and the department has made far too much progress over the decades – and invested far too much in the communities it serves – to fall back by any measure. New Yorkers deserve better."

Adams released his "Blueprint to End Gun Violence" in January, which includes adding more patrol officers, expanding the partnership between NYPD and State Police, and new technologies to identify suspects carrying handguns.

This comes after two NYC police officers were fatally shot in January while responding to a call in Harlem.

