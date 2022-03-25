'The Case for Christ' Author Lee Strobel Lost His Wallet and Cash - Then He Prayed, and Good Samaritan's Amazing Act Left Him Praising God

Famed Christian author Lee Strobel recently praised God on Twitter — and with good reason.

Strobel lost his wallet last weekend at the New Orleans airport, which meant his driver’s license, credit cards, and cash all went missing — until a good Samaritan stepped in to remedy the situation.

“The Case For Christ” author told CBN’s Faithwire he accidentally dropped his wallet on a bench at a car rental facility. His flight was canceled, so he and his wife, Leslie, were trying to make a plan.

“We sat on a bench in the lobby, and I called a hotel near the airport to book a room for the night,” Strobel said. “I took out my wallet to give my credit card number to the hotel, and apparently, I accidentally dropped the wallet on the bench. It was later on the shuttle bus to the hotel that I realized the wallet was gone.”

Lost my wallet at the rental car facility of the New Orleans Airport, including driver's license, all my credit cards, etc. Really bummed! Then today got a Fed Ex package with the wallet (with everything, including cash) sent back. A Christian had found it. Praise God! — Lee Strobel (@LeeStrobel) March 22, 2022

Strobel, who is preparing for the release of his new “The Case For Heaven” documentary, said he was immediately saddened to have lost his identification, credit cards, insurance cards, and license, especially knowing he would need them for upcoming trips.

“We prayed we would find the wallet, then went back to the rental car facility,” he said. “We looked everywhere but couldn’t find it.”

Unfortunately, the wallet was nowhere to be found. That’s when Leslie said, “Maybe a Christian found it and will mail it back,” to which Strobel replied, “Yeah, right.” But then something incredible happened that derailed his skepticism.

The Strobels flew home Monday night and received a FedEx package Tuesday morning containing the wallet and a letter. In addition to the cards, Strobel said the $200 in cash he had in the wallet was still inside.

Listen to the latest episode of the Faithwire podcast below:

“A small package arrived at our house via Federal Express. Inside was — the wallet! Thank God!” Strobel said. “And there was a short letter from a California man and his wife who had been visiting New Orleans with their daughter, who will be a freshman at Louisiana State University next year.”

The letter read:

“My wife, daughter, and me were picking up our rental car and found your wallet on the bench. We scrambled and looked everywhere for you. I’m sure this loss was concerning to you. Please find your wallet with everything in order.”

Strobel called the man to thank him for his honesty and for going out of his way to send the wallet back.

It’s a simple act of kindness in a crazy world — just the sort of thing to restore confidence in humanity and help us remember goodness still abounds.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***