Authorities Say 1 Killed, 4 Hurt in California Church Shooting

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — One person was killed and four others were critically wounded in a shooting Sunday at a Southern California church, authorities said.
The shooting happened at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter.
Deputies detained one person and recovered a weapon, the department said.
A fifth injured person suffered minor injuries, officials said.
All the victims were adults.
Laguna Woods is a city of about 16,000 people located 50 miles (81 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Many of the residents live at Laguna Woods Village, a sprawling 55-and-over community that dates back to the 1960s.
This is a developing story.
