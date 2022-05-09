'Factually Inaccurate': Bill Maher Debunks False Panic of 'Going Back to 1973' if Roe v. Wade Is Overturned

Comedian Bill Maher recently revealed some surprising abortion facts he never knew and dismissed claims the U.S. risks “going back to 1973” if Roe v. Wade is overturned, calling such allegations “factually inaccurate.”

“I learned things this week … that are pretty basic things that I did not know about abortion,” Maher said on HBO’s “Real Time.” “Like in Europe, the modern countries of Europe are way more restrictive than we are or what they’re even proposing! If you are pro-choice, you would like it a lot less in Germany, and Italy, and France, and Spain, and Switzerland. Did you know that? I didn’t know that.”

And Maher wasn’t done there. He also noted his surprise to learn that “most people who are pro-life are women” and that most abortions come from mothers who already have children.

“And I thought this was interesting, most abortions now — even when you go to a clinic are done with the pill. The pill. And pills are easy to get in America,” Maher said. “So, you know, for the people who say we’re going back to 1973, we’re not. That’s just factually inaccurate.”

The comedian did express his belief that abortion wasn’t a partisan issue when Roe became the law of the land, accusing the “Christian right” of later turning it into a political issue.

Maher was joined on “Real Time” by Democratic strategist Paul Begala and “The View” guest co-host and sportscaster Michele Tafoya. Begala warned about the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade and accused some Republican states of wanting to “punish and control” women.

But Tafoya, who said she is pro-choice, pushed back against those claims and provided a context through which she believes people must see the abortion issue.

“There’s got to be a point at which we say this is a human being capable of living outside the womb where maybe we don’t — we don’t do that,” Tafoya said. “I think that’s what you see a lot of in Europe, and a lot of people are kind of settling around, ‘OK, 15 weeks maybe.'”

As for Maher’s views, he said, “until you’re born, you’re not living.” This, of course, runs counter to the pro-life narrative, and he admitted he knows many disagree.

The Supreme Court is poised to release its decision on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case sometime this summer. Based on a leaked draft, the official ruling could dismantle Roe and allow states to make their own abortion laws.

